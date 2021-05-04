Aho, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 5-2 for 4th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Sebastian Aho scored twice in the second period on the way to a hat trick, helping the Carolina Hurricanes rolled past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Dougie Hamilton and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who entered this game leading the race for the Presidents’ Trophy awarded to the team with the league’s best regular-season record. They led nearly the entire way, going up 2-0 in the opening period and then getting Aho’s scores to blow the game open on the way to a fourth straight victory.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)