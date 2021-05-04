Advertisement

Aho, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 5-2 for 4th straight win

Sebastian Aho scored twice in the second period on the way to a hat trick, helping the Carolina Hurricanes rolled past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2.
Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his hat-trick goal with teammate Jesper Fast...
Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his hat-trick goal with teammate Jesper Fast (71) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Sebastian Aho scored twice in the second period on the way to a hat trick, helping the Carolina Hurricanes rolled past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Dougie Hamilton and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who entered this game leading the race for the Presidents’ Trophy awarded to the team with the league’s best regular-season record. They led nearly the entire way, going up 2-0 in the opening period and then getting Aho’s scores to blow the game open on the way to a fourth straight victory.

