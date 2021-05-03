Advertisement

What to do if disaster strikes your home

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer is almost here which means it is time to prepare for potential severe weather.

Dave Cherrone, Clay Fire Marshal, urges everyone to have a working weather radio.

He also suggests planning on where to shelter in place should severe weather strike.

But what happens if a fire or severe weather does damage your home?

Planning is the most important thing to do, Cherrone says.

Keeping your home insurance cards inside your car or in the refrigerator is a good way to keep them safe during a disaster.

Keeping an inventory of your valuable items is also a good idea and can speed up insurance claims.

“If you have any medications, in a fire these containers do not protect the medication,” Cherrone said. “And in a storm, you have no idea where they’re going to be found. So, check with your pharmacy, check with your medical insurance so you can get those replaced for what you need.”

Calling the post office and telling them to hold your mail is also important after a disaster.

