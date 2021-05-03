Voting tomorrow on Elkhart schools referendum

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a vote scheduled this week on a referendum to support Elkhart Community Schools.

The district is asking property taxpayers for over $15 million a year for eight years, totaling $122 million.

The money would be used to reduce out-of-pocket health insurance costs.

It would also Increase teacher salaries and support early college and career tech programs.

Even though the district recently received roughly $26 million in federal stimulus money, the superintendent says these dollars cannot be used to cover “core expenses.”

The voting on the referendum is set for tomorrow, May 4.

