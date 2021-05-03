Vaccine Tracker: New York Times story says herd immunity unlikely

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re looking at the latest progress in Michiana and sharing the latest news from The New York Times saying that achieving herd immunity is very unlikely.

First, here are the latest percentages showing the percent of the population of each county fully vaccinated from COVID-19:

Fully Vaccinated percentage in Michiana as of 5-3 (WNDU)

These numbers come from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Indiana State Department of Health. Percentages are calculated using population that is 16-year-old and up.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/03/health/covid-herd-immunity-vaccine.html

The above New York times article citing health care professionals claims that reaching the goal of herd immunity seems unlikely at this time. The focus will be trying to reach vaccine hesitant communities or people who just haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated for a variety of reasons. However, if you don’t get vaccinated you will have to achieve immunity through getting infected by COVID-19 and developing natural immunity. That comes with a big risk to yourself and others.

“Also your risk to other people if you have to be vaccinated, you know that risk is a personal risk to yourself possibly but if you risk carrying COVID throughout the community it can affect your loved ones your community members so you also have to take into consideration your responsibility for your community members, loved ones and things like that,” Dr. Ethan Ebner says, he practices Internal Medicine at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

The CDC is reporting that 56% of Americans now have at least one dose of the vaccine, this is good news as over half the country eligible for the vaccine at least has some immunity from COVID-19.

“I’m really leaning on the support of the vaccinations, I’m encouraged, or I feel reassured knowing that there are so many induvial who are getting vaccinated and that the vaccines are becoming more and more available to everyone. So, I’m hopeful that if not herd immunity, it’s just not happening fast enough, that it’s the vaccines that will bring us through and the medications that we have for it,” Dr. Sunam Shah at Spectrum Health says.

