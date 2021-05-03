South Bend police search for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are asking for help finding Darren Williams, a 52-year-old man who is missing and was last seen downtown on April 28.

He’s described as tall/skinny and is approximately 6′4″ tall and 190 pounds.

Williams has brown eyes, is bald and has a scruffy beard. He could be wearing a red hoodie.

Call South Bend police at 574-235-9201 with any information.

