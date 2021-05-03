South Bend AT&T store working to identify suspect in burglary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crime alert you need to know about. Officials are working to identify a suspect who broke into a South Bend AT&T store Friday night.

The suspect is said to have broken into the AT&T on Ironwood Road and stole a safe and several devices.

The suspect is described as a black male that is 6 feet tall and 220 pounds wearing an AT&T sweatshirt and beanie.

A 2-thousand dollar reward is being offered for any information that leads to this person being identified.

“With the economy being what it is and things being what they are, this sort of thing is really detrimental to the longevity and profitability of businesses like us and others in the South Bend area or northern Indiana area in general,” Market Director Joe Reuter said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the store or police, and the store is expected to be back open Monday.

