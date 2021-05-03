Notre Dame Softball continues to raise awareness for pediatric cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Softball held their 10th-annual Strike Out Cancer celebration this weekend.

The team worked throughout the week to raise awareness and funds for children throughout Indiana who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Head Coach Deanna Gumpf’s daughter, Tatum, battled leukemia 10 years ago and now during the pandemic, Gumpf knows how important it is to support these families.

“I can’t imagine what families are dealing with except the fact that their bubble is even tighter and their group of people is probably even smaller that they’re allowed to see,” Gumpf said, “So it is just a constant reminder of when you’re in a time of dealing with someone who is so close to you that is battling something that is so deadly and serious, it’s scary and these times don’t make it any easier.”

So far Notre Dame Softball has raised more than $22,000 dollars this week. If you would like to donate, click here.

