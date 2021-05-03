Advertisement

Notre Dame Softball continues to raise awareness for pediatric cancer

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Softball held their 10th-annual Strike Out Cancer celebration this weekend.

The team worked throughout the week to raise awareness and funds for children throughout Indiana who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Head Coach Deanna Gumpf’s daughter, Tatum, battled leukemia 10 years ago and now during the pandemic, Gumpf knows how important it is to support these families.

“I can’t imagine what families are dealing with except the fact that their bubble is even tighter and their group of people is probably even smaller that they’re allowed to see,” Gumpf said, “So it is just a constant reminder of when you’re in a time of dealing with someone who is so close to you that is battling something that is so deadly and serious, it’s scary and these times don’t make it any easier.”

So far Notre Dame Softball has raised more than $22,000 dollars this week. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Elkhart County crash
Breaking news update
14-year-old seriously injured in Elkhart shooting
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
Nineteen cats are looking for a second home after someone left them outside the Michiana Humane...
19 cats left outside Michiana Humane Society overnight
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust

Latest News

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown reception against Boston College...
Ben Skowronek says getting drafted is dream come true
Brian Kelly liked what he saw but he wants his receiving corps to elevate their game to the...
Brian Kelly wants wide receivers to pay more attention to detail
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) runs the ball against New Mexico in the first half of an...
Ian Book says getting drafted is a dream come true
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah plays against Boston College during the second...
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is grateful to be drafted by Browns