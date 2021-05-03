Advertisement

Notre Dame baseball now ranked as No. 2 team in the country

Not only is Notre Dame baseball the No. 2 team in the land, they have also clinched a spot in the ACC Tournament.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, Notre Dame baseball swept North Carolina.

In the Sunday matinee, the Irish scored 19 runs against the Tar Heels - that’s the most runs Notre Dame has ever scored in an ACC game.

The Irish have now won six games in a row and are ranked as the No. 2 team in the country by Baseball America - that’s their highest ranking since 2001.

Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett is proud of his group.

“I just like the focus of the guys and pitch-by-pitch and defensive awareness and thinking on the field is really what the toughness is when you break it down,” Jarrett said. “I think we’ve been fairly consistent with that. Through the roller coasters that you endure, you have to be or it will drive you crazy.”

Not only is Notre Dame baseball the No. 2 team in the land, they have also clinched a spot in the ACC Tournament.

Next up for the Irish is a three-game series with the 14th ranked Florida State Seminoles this weekend at Frank Eck Stadium.

First pitch on Friday is at 6 PM on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Elkhart County crash
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
1 arrested in fatal Benton Harbor shooting
Breaking news update
14-year-old seriously injured in Elkhart shooting
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Nineteen cats are looking for a second home after someone left them outside the Michiana Humane...
19 cats left outside Michiana Humane Society overnight

Latest News

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah celebrates with his family after being selected with the 52nd overall...
Brian Kelly thrilled with “significant impact” made in 2021 NFL Draft
Former Irish wide receiver Jordan Johnson lines up before the Blue-Gold spring game on May 1,...
Irish wide receiver Jordan Johnson announces he will transfer from Notre Dame
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown reception against Boston College...
Ben Skowronek says getting drafted is dream come true
Head Coach Deanna Gumpf’s daughter, Tatum, battled leukemia 10 years ago and now during the...
Notre Dame Softball continues to raise awareness for pediatric cancer