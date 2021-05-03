Notre Dame baseball now ranked as No. 2 team in the country

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, Notre Dame baseball swept North Carolina.

In the Sunday matinee, the Irish scored 19 runs against the Tar Heels - that’s the most runs Notre Dame has ever scored in an ACC game.

The Irish have now won six games in a row and are ranked as the No. 2 team in the country by Baseball America - that’s their highest ranking since 2001.

Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett is proud of his group.

“I just like the focus of the guys and pitch-by-pitch and defensive awareness and thinking on the field is really what the toughness is when you break it down,” Jarrett said. “I think we’ve been fairly consistent with that. Through the roller coasters that you endure, you have to be or it will drive you crazy.”

Not only is Notre Dame baseball the No. 2 team in the land, they have also clinched a spot in the ACC Tournament.

Next up for the Irish is a three-game series with the 14th ranked Florida State Seminoles this weekend at Frank Eck Stadium.

First pitch on Friday is at 6 PM on the ACC Network.

