Niles Community Schools celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Community Schools is rolling out the red carpet today to kick off Teacher Appreciation Week.

Ballard Elementary held a surprise parade to celebrate its teachers this morning.

In what has been a school year unlike any other, they wanted to show educators how much they mean to their students.

Today marks the start of Teacher Appreciation Week, with Teacher Appreciation Day coming up on Wednesday.

