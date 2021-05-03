More details in Elkhart shooting of 14-year-old expected to be released Tuesday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are continuing to investigate in Elkhart after a shooting left 14-year-old boy seriously injured over the weekend.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office tells 16 News Now they expect to release information regarding the victim, as well as any other info they can share about the investigation, on Tuesday.

This comes after police say they received a call just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon for reports of a shooting in an alley in the 1000 block of McKinley Street, just two blocks north of Tolson Park.

Upon arrival, a teenage boy was found with a gun shot wound and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has been put on the case due to the seriousness of those injuries, which has not been shared at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case are encouraged to contact Detective D’Andra Biller at 574-295-2828, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.