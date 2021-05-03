Advertisement

More details in Elkhart shooting of 14-year-old expected to be released Tuesday

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are continuing to investigate in Elkhart after a shooting left 14-year-old boy seriously injured over the weekend.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office tells 16 News Now they expect to release information regarding the victim, as well as any other info they can share about the investigation, on Tuesday.

This comes after police say they received a call just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon for reports of a shooting in an alley in the 1000 block of McKinley Street, just two blocks north of Tolson Park.

Upon arrival, a teenage boy was found with a gun shot wound and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has been put on the case due to the seriousness of those injuries, which has not been shared at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case are encouraged to contact Detective D’Andra Biller at 574-295-2828, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Elkhart County crash
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
1 arrested in fatal Benton Harbor shooting
Breaking news update
14-year-old seriously injured in Elkhart shooting
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Nineteen cats are looking for a second home after someone left them outside the Michiana Humane...
19 cats left outside Michiana Humane Society overnight

Latest News

Amid reports of a nationwide pool tablet shortage, how can you safely clean your pool?
How to safely open pools amid chlorine tablet shortage
Fully Vaccinated percentage in Michiana as of 5-3
Vaccine Tracker: New York Times story says herd immunity unlikely
Kansas City-based renewable energy company Savion would create 150 jobs during construction and...
Elkhart County receives multi-million dollar proposal for 850-acre solar farm
As many as 15 million Americans are living with COPD. But right now, there’s an experimental...
Medical Moment: New experimental procedure for COPD