Michigan expanding Travel Points Testing Program

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
Mich. (WNDU) - In an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19, Michigan airports are expanding the Travel Points Testing Program.

Two new testing sites will be set up in Clare and New Buffalo.

They’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Insurance is not required, and test results can be sent via text, email or uploaded to the traveler’s patient portal.

