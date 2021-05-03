Advertisement

Medical Moment: New experimental procedure for COPD

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many as 15 million Americans are living with COPD.

But right now, there’s an experimental procedure that uses ablation to ease their symptoms.

COPD is a group of diseases that cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems.

Rescue inhalers or steroids can help, but they aren’t a cure.

Martie Salt has the details on an experimental procedure that may help patients breathe better when nothing else is working.

Dr. Sciurba says after 12 months, patients who were in the randomized arm of the trial and did not receive TLD would be eligible to get the procedure.

While patients do have an overnight stay right now, doctors say TLD can also be performed as an outpatient procedure.

