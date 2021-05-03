Advertisement

Irish wide receiver Jordan Johnson announces he will transfer from Notre Dame

Former Irish wide receiver Jordan Johnson lines up before the Blue-Gold spring game on May 1, 2021.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Irish wide receiver Jordan Johnson announced on twitter he will transfer from the football program.

“I want to say thank you to Coach Kelly, Coach Rees, Coach Alexander, Coach Balis and the entire Notre Dame football staff for giving me the opportunity to go to school and play football at the University of Notre Dame,” Johnson tweeted. “I am grateful for all that I have learned both academically and on the football field. I want to give a special shout out to my teammates. You are my brothers for life and the relationships we built are very important to me.

After saying that, I want to announce that I will be putting my name in the transfer portal. I am looking for a fresh start and look forward to seeing what’s next for me.”

Johnson only played in two games during his true freshman season. He only received one target during the Blue-Gold game on Saturday, which was an incomplete pass.

When he signed with Notre Dame in 2019, Johnson was rated as a four-star recruit and the sixth best wide receiver in the country by 247sports.

