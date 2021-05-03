Advertisement

Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack

By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials say human remains were found in two of the three bears euthanized after they were suspected of attacking and killing a woman near Durango in southwestern Colorado.

The 39-year-old woman was found dead Friday.

Authorities suspected a rare bear attack because of the mauling of her body along with bear scat and hair found at the scene.

A 10-year-old female black bear and two yearling cubs found nearby were killed because of their suspected involvement and because they were believed to likely attack again.

Initial examinations of their bodies showed they were healthy but more tests are being conducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Elkhart County crash
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
Breaking news update
14-year-old seriously injured in Elkhart shooting
Nineteen cats are looking for a second home after someone left them outside the Michiana Humane...
19 cats left outside Michiana Humane Society overnight
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust

Latest News

Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36.
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas boy after weekend shooting
Gray’s portfolio of television stations, including all announced transactions and less...
Gray to acquire Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group in $2.7B transaction
In this file photo dated Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, people reach out for a glass of beer during...
Germany cancels Oktoberfest for 2nd year over virus fears
In this April 20, 2019, file photo, Puerto Rico's Félix Verdejo, right, punches Costa Rica's...
Boxer held without bail after lover found dead in Puerto Rico