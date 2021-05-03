How to safely open pools amid chlorine tablet shortage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Amid reports of a nationwide chlorine tablet shortage, some local pool experts aren’t exactly worried just yet.

“We did check in with a few of our distributors and reps. They’ve indicated they’ve heard [about a chlorine tablet shortage], and while inventory is a question, they are expecting to see a price increase this summer,” said John Martinez, Director of Facilities and Grounds for the City of South Bend’s Venues, Parks, and Arts Department.

Martinez added the city has enough chlorine tablets to sustain them through half of the public pool season, which begins in June. But they are making efforts to add more inventory.

Gary Rogel, general manager of Michiana Swimming Pool Company in Goshen, attributed the shortage partly to an August fire at a Louisiana chemical factory.

“It’s offline now for about two years. And when it comes back online, it will be okay. But right now, other companies have to fill in the gap and increase overtime and stuff like that, which causes the cost to go up,” explained Rogel.

While his business won’t price gouge, the company reports seeing the shortage firsthand.

“The tablets we’ve received in already, may, may be the entire year’s allotment. So we don’t know what it’s gonna be doing,” Rogel said.

Rogel says liquid chlorine can also be used.

