First Alert Forecast: AM Showers, PM Thunderstorms

MONDAY: Scattered showers during the morning will linger through about lunch time before becoming widely scattered. A few sprinkles are possible in the afternoon otherwise we remain warm and mostly cloudy. A few peaks of sunshine into the early evening before a chance for some thunderstorms rolls in. High of 73.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with thunderstorms possible. A front will roll through during the late evening with thunderstorms, a few could produce some strong gusty winds. There is a low threat for severe weather. Thunderstorms will come through between about 9am and 2am. Then a few sprinkles will be left into early Tuesday morning. Low of 49.

TUESDAY: Scattered sprinkles during the morning giving way to a few scattered showers in the afternoon and evening, Cloudy and cooler. High of 59.

WEDNESDAY: The sunshine returns to Michiana. We have a mixture of sun and clouds after that rain gets out. We dry out and remain cooler. High of 57.

LONG RANGE: The pattern through the rest of this week looks very unsettled. This keeps rain chances with us through Mother’s Day weekend. The next chance of showers comes Thursday into Friday as another smaller system comes through the area. Then over the weekend we will likely see more showers move through. Temperatures likely remain below average, in the 50s and lower 60s through early next week.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 2nd, 2021

Sunday’s High: 82

Sunday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: Trace

