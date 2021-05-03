Brian Kelly wants wide receivers to pay more attention to detail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A big question heading in to next season for Notre Dame Football is how strong can this wide receiving corps be. While not everything was answered during the Blue Gold game, head coach Brian Kelly did get some clarity.

The Irish didn’t have much of a ground game during the spring game with just 64 yards on the ground between the two squads.

However, Notre Dame receivers caught 36 passes for a collective 494 yards.

Lawrence Keys led with 115 yards.

Brian Kelly liked what he saw but he wants his receiving corps to elevate their game to the next level.

“I think they’re all talented enough, as I told them,” Kelly said. “I think the next step in their progression to be where we need them to be, as I’ve challenged them personally, and what I need them to do for us, is that their attention to details can be better. The little details. they want to do it. They’re capable of doing it. And we’re going to stay the course. And when they get there, they will ascend to the level that we need them to play. But we’re enjoying the process with them. They’re 100-percent all-in. I thought they flashed today. But we’ve got some work to do with the details.”

Kelly says he wants to have the receivers be able to get the chains in their favor.

The team has a couple of months off before fall camp starts later this summer.

