Brian Kelly thrilled with “significant impact” made in 2021 NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, Notre Dame had nine players selected in the 2021 NFL draft which now means 520 Irish players have heard their names called in the history of the Draft. That is the most of any school in the country.

The history doesn’t stop there.

Notre Dame’s nine picks in the 2021 NFL draft are the most in the Brian Kelly era, and the most since 10 Domers were selected in the 1994 NFL Draft.

The 2021 Draft picks include offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg to the Dolphins, offensive lineman Aaron Banks to the 49ers, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to the Browns, tight end Tommy Tremble to the Panthers, offensive lineman Robert Hainsey to the Buccaneers, quarterback Ian Book to the Saints, defensive end Daelin Hayes to the Ravens, defensive end Ade Ogundeji to the Falcons and wide receiver Ben Skowronek to the Rams.

Kelly is thrilled that several of his former players get to live their dreams and believes Notre Dame really helped those players reach the next level.

“We’ve made a significant impact in terms of the draft,” Kelly said. “That’s the full cycle. We recruit out of high school. We develop our football players here. We win football games and we give them a chance if that’s what they want to do to go on to the NFL. Completed the circle this past weekend. Pretty excited for all of these guys.”

Additionally, five Domers signed as undrafted free agents which include tight end Brock Wright, offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer and wide receiver Javon McKinley to the Lions, defensive back Shaun Crawford to the Raiders and cornerback Nick McCloud to the Bills.

That means 14 Domers from the 2021 Irish will have a chance to make an NFL roster this fall.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.