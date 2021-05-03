Ben Skowronek says getting drafted is dream come true

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - Ben Skowronek was thrilled to get the call late Saturday that he was drafted by the Rams.

The Fort Wayne native was selected as the 249th overall pick in the seventh round.

Skowronek transferred from Northwestern and had five touchdowns last season for the Irish.

He says getting drafted is surreal.

“I watched the draft probably every single year,” Skowronek said. “So when time was ticking down I was getting nervous but I got selected so it’s a dream come true. My phone was ringing with a lot of coaches telling me that wanted to get me here or there or wherever. A lot of things were falling through. It was getting towards the end of the draft when the call came. It was a California number. I didn’t know if it was going to be the Chargers or the Rams. I kind of stopped watching the draft. It was surreal that’s the one word I would use to describe it

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.