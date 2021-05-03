Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas boy after weekend shooting

Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36.(DPS)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police overnight issued an Amber Alert for Wyatt Crowley, a 4-year-old boy abducted and believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

The boy’s disappearance is connected to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Washington County, KBTX in Bryan reported.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Burton Short Stop store on FM 390.

The victim was flown to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

The missing boy is about three feet tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

Police are looking for Joshua Crowley, 36, in connection with the child’s abduction.

He was last seen wearing a red bandana and a black, baggy T-shirt.

He is driving a black, 2011 Mazda MZ3 with Texas license plate 737763C.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Austin Police Department at (737) 228-2414.

