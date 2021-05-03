2 arrested after police chase ends in crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash Monday morning in Mishawaka.

On Sunday night, police were called to the 500 block of South Logan in reference to a wanted person.

When officers arrived, the suspect got into his truck and drove at them, hitting a police car.

On Monday morning, police noticed the suspect’s truck in the 800 block of East Douglas Road.

Police tried to stop the suspect, but he drove away, hitting two police cars.

During the chase, the suspect also hit two other vehicles. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The chase ended 20 minutes later near Lincolnway and Ironwood when the suspect ran into a wall after driving over stop sticks.

Police arrested the driver and a passenger in the truck. Their names have not been released.

Right now, F.A.C.T. is handling the investigation.

