Ind. (WNDU) - Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.

Aaliyah Ramirez was last seen Tuesday morning.

She’s 5′9″ and was wearing a black zip up jacket, gray and white sweatpants, and a purple Nike backpack.

She’s believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.