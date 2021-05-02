Advertisement

Young scores 33, Capela has double-double, Hawks beat Bulls

Thaddeus Young led the Bulls with 20 points, and Patrick Williams scored 15 of his 19 in the first half.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, and John Collins (20) battle Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine (45) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Trae Young scored 33 points, Clint Capela had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game slide with a 108-97 victory over the undermanned Chicago Bulls. Playing without Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls took their first double-digit lead on Thaddeus Young’s tip shot in the first minute of the third quarter. But the Hawks went on a 13-0 run, and Chicago quickly called timeout at the 9:15 mark of the third after John Collins’ 3 from the right wing put Atlanta up 67-65. The Hawks didn’t trail again. Thaddeus Young led the Bulls with 20 points, and Patrick Williams scored 15 of his 19 in the first half.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

