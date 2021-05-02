Taillon earns 1st win in exactly 2 years, Yanks beat Tigers

NEW YORK (AP) - Jameson Taillon earned his first win in exactly two years, Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4. Gleyber Torres also drove in three runs as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 13-14. Taillon allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight over five innings. The Yankees had lost in each of his four previous starts. Taillon’s previous win came on May 1, 2019, for Pittsburgh in his last outing before having Tommy John surgery. The Pirates traded him to the Yankees before this season.

