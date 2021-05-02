Advertisement

Taillon earns 1st win in exactly 2 years, Yanks beat Tigers

The Pirates traded him to the Yankees before this season.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) beats the throw to first against Detroit Tigers first...
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) beats the throw to first against Detroit Tigers first baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) on his single off starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Jameson Taillon earned his first win in exactly two years, Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4. Gleyber Torres also drove in three runs as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 13-14. Taillon allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight over five innings. The Yankees had lost in each of his four previous starts. Taillon’s previous win came on May 1, 2019, for Pittsburgh in his last outing before having Tommy John surgery. The Pirates traded him to the Yankees before this season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

