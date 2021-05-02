South Bend church receives donated playground equipment after having its own stolen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A happy update to a story we first brought to you on 16 News Now last fall when playground equipment was stolen from a South Bend church.

Saturday, the West Side Church of Christ is getting brand new equipment with some generous donations.

After one of the church’s preschool parents set up a GoFundMe for the stolen equipment, the money to buy two brand-new playsets was raised in a matter of days.

Saturday volunteers with the church and people from the community worked on getting those playsets built for the preschoolers to enjoy this coming week.

“We are just excited, and the kids are excited. We’ve been posting pictures around about the playset, and they just can’t believe we’re going to have something like this to play on. So I am excited to be able to see them this Monday when they come into the preschool and see the playset set up for them,” West Side Church of Christ Preschool Director Vickie Kring said.

The church hopes to finish building the new playsets Sunday and says this a playground open to the entire community.

