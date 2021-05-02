Advertisement

South Bend church receives donated playground equipment after having its own stolen

By Carly Miller
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A happy update to a story we first brought to you on 16 News Now last fall when playground equipment was stolen from a South Bend church.

Saturday, the West Side Church of Christ is getting brand new equipment with some generous donations.

After one of the church’s preschool parents set up a GoFundMe for the stolen equipment, the money to buy two brand-new playsets was raised in a matter of days.

Saturday volunteers with the church and people from the community worked on getting those playsets built for the preschoolers to enjoy this coming week.

“We are just excited, and the kids are excited. We’ve been posting pictures around about the playset, and they just can’t believe we’re going to have something like this to play on. So I am excited to be able to see them this Monday when they come into the preschool and see the playset set up for them,” West Side Church of Christ Preschool Director Vickie Kring said.

The church hopes to finish building the new playsets Sunday and says this a playground open to the entire community.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
14-year-old seriously injured in Elkhart shooting
Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
Balloon release held Friday in honor of Olivia Carrillo
Legendary Concord High School basketball coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday at 64.
Remembering legendary Concord coach Jim Hahn

Latest News

South Bend church receives donated playground equipment after having its own stolen
Church earns new playground equipment
SB neighborhood cleanup
SB neighborhood cleanup
SBCSC host first ever Unified Sports Celebration
Unified track meet in South Bend
Volunteers clean veterans’ gravestones at Rice Cemetery
Volunteers clean veterans’ gravestones at Rice Cemetery