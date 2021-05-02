Several Domers receive opportunities as undrafted free agents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Not every former Irish football player heard their names called in the 2021 NFL Draft, but several Domers are getting a chance to make NFL rosters as undrafted free agents.

Former Irish tight end Brock Wright, offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer and wide receiver Javon McKinley all have signed as undrafted free agents with the Detroit Lions.

Thank you to the @Lions for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream!! pic.twitter.com/Js2lUyJyIK — Javon McKinley (@mcjavon) May 2, 2021

Grad transfer cornerback Nick McCloud will get an opportunity as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills.

Former captain Shaun Crawford also reached an undrafted free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

