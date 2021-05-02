Advertisement

Several Domers receive opportunities as undrafted free agents

Five former Notre Dame football players sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Not every former Irish football player heard their names called in the 2021 NFL Draft, but several Domers are getting a chance to make NFL rosters as undrafted free agents.

Former Irish tight end Brock Wright, offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer and wide receiver Javon McKinley all have signed as undrafted free agents with the Detroit Lions.

Grad transfer cornerback Nick McCloud will get an opportunity as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills.

Former captain Shaun Crawford also reached an undrafted free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

