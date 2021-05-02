Advertisement

Saints select former Irish quarterback Ian Book in fourth round

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) throws a pass in...
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) throws a pass in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas. Perhaps the best-known collegian selected in the fourth round Saturday was Book. And Book went somewhere with a QB opening: New Orleans, which saw career passing leader Drew Brees retire. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WNDU) - Ian Book is heading to New Orleans.

The Saints drafted the Irish QB in the fourth round with the 133rd pick.

Book is the all-time winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history.

In his final season with the Irish, Book threw for 2,830 yards and 15 touchdowns.

So Ian Book and Drew Brees will be trading places as Brees will be joining NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame Football.

