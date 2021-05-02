Saints select former Irish quarterback Ian Book in fourth round

CLEVELAND (WNDU) - Ian Book is heading to New Orleans.

The Saints drafted the Irish QB in the fourth round with the 133rd pick.

Book is the all-time winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history.

In his final season with the Irish, Book threw for 2,830 yards and 15 touchdowns.

So Ian Book and Drew Brees will be trading places as Brees will be joining NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame Football.

