Sabonis has triple-double by half; Pacers top Thunder 152-95

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists to help the Indiana Pacers rout the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95. It was the most points the Pacers have scored in a game since joining the NBA in 1976. Their previous record was 150 points against Denver in 1982. Indiana shot 65.5% from the field - the highest percentage ever for a Thunder opponent. Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back. Doug McDermott added a career-high 31 points for the Pacers. Moses Brown scored 16 points for Oklahoma City.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)