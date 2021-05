CLEVELAND (WNDU) - Daelin Hayes had his “Dae” made on Saturday as he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

So blessed to be Baltimore Raven Baby 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/5QXuAW3rPa — Daelin Hayes (@DaelinHayes_IX) May 1, 2021

The former Irish captain is the 171st pick overall.

Hayes had 17 tackles, six of them for a loss in his final season for the Irish.

He’ll be reunited with former Domer Miles Boykin as part of the Ravens Flock

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.