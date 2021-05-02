Advertisement

Ramirez, Hernandez homer as Indians blank White Sox 5-0

Cleveland Indians players celebrate after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox...
Cleveland Indians players celebrate after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - José Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez homered, Amed Rosario had three hits and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0.

Zach Plesac and three relievers combined to limit the White Sox to four hits as Cleveland took two of three in a series between AL Central foes that both made the playoffs last year.

The Indians have won five of their last seven. Andrew Vaughn had two hits for the White Sox, who had won seven of nine.

Ramirez hit a two-run shot - his eighth homer of the season - off Codi Heuer in a three-run seventh inning.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/2/2021 7:07:46 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Breaking news update
14-year-old seriously injured in Elkhart shooting
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
One dead after Elkhart County crash
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) keeps the pressure on Tampa Bay Lightning...
Lightning beat Red Wings 2-1, aiming for Carolina in Central
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, right, celebrates with catcher Kyle Higashioka...
Kluber gets 100th win, Yankees sweep Tigers to reach .500
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI...
Castellanos, Reds top Cubs 13-12 in 10 innings
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) runs the ball against New Mexico in the first half of an...
Ian Book says getting drafted is a dream come true