One dead after Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -A man is dead after a crash Monday night in Elkhart County.

This happened around 10:00 p.m. on U.S. 20 near County Road 22.

According to police, a car was traveling east bound and ran off the side of U.S. 20 before rolling into a ditch.

The driver, 31-year-old Quentin Brown of Mishawaka and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

Brown later died at the hospital.

No word on the passengers injures.

The crash remains under investigation.

