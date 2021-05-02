One dead after Elkhart County crash
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -A man is dead after a crash Monday night in Elkhart County.
This happened around 10:00 p.m. on U.S. 20 near County Road 22.
According to police, a car was traveling east bound and ran off the side of U.S. 20 before rolling into a ditch.
The driver, 31-year-old Quentin Brown of Mishawaka and a passenger were taken to the hospital.
Brown later died at the hospital.
No word on the passengers injures.
The crash remains under investigation.
