Los Angeles Rams select former Irish WR Ben Skowronek in seventh round

CLEVELAND (WNDU) - After a long wait, Ben Skowronek got the call Saturday night in the seventh round.

The Fort Wayne native is headed out to Cali to join the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams selected Skowronek with the 249th pick.

Skowronek joined the Irish as a grad transfer from Northwestern and had 439 yards and five touchdowns this season.

