Lightning beat Red Wings 2-1, aiming for Carolina in Central

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) keeps the pressure on Tampa Bay Lightning...
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) keeps the pressure on Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Detroit. The Lightning defeated the Red Wing 2-1. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Blake Coleman scored 16 seconds into the game, Mikhail Sergachev added another goal early in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1.

Tampa Bay’s Christopher Gibson had 22 saves, filling in for star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Jonathan Bernier gave up a goal on the game’s first shot and finished with 40 saves for the Red Wings.

5/2/2021 7:13:26 PM (GMT -4:00)

