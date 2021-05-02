Lightning beat Red Wings 2-1, aiming for Carolina in Central

DETROIT (AP) - Blake Coleman scored 16 seconds into the game, Mikhail Sergachev added another goal early in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1.

Tampa Bay’s Christopher Gibson had 22 saves, filling in for star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Jonathan Bernier gave up a goal on the game’s first shot and finished with 40 saves for the Red Wings.

5/2/2021 7:13:26 PM (GMT -4:00)