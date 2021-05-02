Advertisement

Kluber gets 100th win, Yankees sweep Tigers to reach .500

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, right, celebrates with catcher Kyle Higashioka...
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, right, celebrates with catcher Kyle Higashioka after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium , Sunday, May 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Corey Kluber handcuffed Detroit batters to gain his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018, and the New York Yankees beat the Tigers 2-0 to complete their first series sweep this season and get back to .500.

Kluber looked like the pitcher who won AL Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017, before injuries wrecked his 2019 and ’20 seasons.

The 35-year-old right-hander allowed two hits in eight innings, walked one and struck out 10 to reach double digits for the 47th time but first since Sept. 24, 2018.

