Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is grateful to be drafted by Browns

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WNDU) - The 2021 NFL Draft is offically in the books. Nine Golden Domers got the call over the past three days, including Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah to the Browns.

Now that call came later expected as the 52nd pick in the second round.

The Browns reportedly were considering Wu in the first round.

Then as the draft progressed, they traded up on day 2 to make sure they got Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta called Wu very versatile and says he fits perfectly in their defensive scheme at linebacker.

JOK is happy they took a chance on him.

“Man, a glorious feeling man,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “It’s a monumental feeling. I’m so glad that the coaches gave me the opportunity to be able to show why I am supposed to be where I’m supposed to be. It’s all love. It’s a genuine feeling that you know the coaches would take a chance on me and I’m appreciative of that. Glory be to God.”

Owusu-Koramoah is wasting no time getting to Cleveland. He was touring the Browns facilities on Saturday and was at the Cavs game last night.

