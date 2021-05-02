Advertisement

Ian Book says getting drafted is a dream come true

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WNDU) - Former Irish quarterback Ian Book will be joining the New Orleans Saints.

Book got the call early Saturday as he was selected in the fourth round.

Book says he was able to have a handful of Zoom meetings with the Saints throughout the process and would’ve been happy getting drafted anywhere.

He’s thrilled to be joining Sean Payton’s squad.

“Very excited,” Book said. “My heart is still pounding. It’s such a surreal moment. It’s something I’ve dreamed of for such a long time. Just to be here and you know get this call with my family and everybody here in town. It’s everything I’ve wanted for such a long time. I started playing football in eighth grade and have been wanting to play in the NFL since then so just so excited.”

Book says he can’t wait to get down to New Orleans and that he’s ready to get to work right away.

Yesterday was a time to celebrate. Today, it’s back to business.

