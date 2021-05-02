Holmes added to Lions’ strength, addressed weaknesses

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Lions opened the NFL draft by bolstering a strength and closed it by addressing some of their many weaknesses on both sides of the ball. First-year general manager Brad Holmes seemed to make sensible selections, starting with Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 7 overall. Holmes and first-year coach Dan Campbell are inheriting a defense that ranked among the worst in NFL history last season. The Lions used four picks on that side of the ball to fix some of the unit’s shortcomings.

