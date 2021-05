CLEVELAND (WNDU) - The Atlanta Falcons selected Notre Dame defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

With the 182nd pick of the #NFLDraft, we have selected DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji.



Welcome to Atlanta, Adetokunbo!



đź“ť - https://t.co/yzy3iat8JB pic.twitter.com/TAiASoO95S — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 1, 2021

The Falcons drafted Ogundeji with the 182nd pick.

Ogundeji had 23 tackles and seven sacks last season.

The Michigan native is heading to the ATL.

Ade Ogundeji is extremely humbled to be a member of the Falcons. @NDFootball x #RiseUpATL pic.twitter.com/4uhSorwBWD — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.