Duclair, Barkov lead Panthers over Blackhawks 5-4

Aleksander Barvok notched his team-leading 25th goal and had an assist.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat, left, and Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie...
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat, left, and Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar vie for the puck as goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Saturday night for their third straight win. Aleksander Barvok notched his team-leading 25th goal and had an assist. Nikita Gusev and Owen Tippett also scored as Florida improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11 and remained two points behind first-place Carolina in the Central Division.

