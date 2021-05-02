Duclair, Barkov lead Panthers over Blackhawks 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Saturday night for their third straight win. Aleksander Barvok notched his team-leading 25th goal and had an assist. Nikita Gusev and Owen Tippett also scored as Florida improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11 and remained two points behind first-place Carolina in the Central Division.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)