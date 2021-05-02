Advertisement

Completed Bears draft has a heavy offensive lean

Missouri offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) defends against Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo...
Missouri offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) defends against Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE FOREST, IL (AP) - The Chicago Bears went heavily toward offense in the draft, especially on the line with second-round tackle Teven Jenkins and fifth-round tackle Larry Borom.

The cornerstone to this entire draft class is quarterback Justin Fields as they try to revive a dormant attack.

Chicago traded up from 20th to 11th in the first round to get the Ohio State QB.

The draft provided little help for new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, but GM Ryan Pace said that side is solid.

The Bears have veteran free agent Desmond Trufant in place to replace lost free agent Kyle Fuller.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/1/2021 9:41:49 PM (GMT -4:00)

