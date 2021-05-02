Advertisement

Colts counting on draft picks to turn up defensive pressure

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 file photo, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19)...
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 file photo, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) reaches in on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts filled one glaring need in the first two rounds of this weekend’s NFL draft with pass rushers Kwity Paye of Michigan and Dayo Odeyingbo of Vanderbilt.

They didn’t get around to filling their other big void at left tackle until their final pick.

But team owner Jim Irsay is convinced Paye, Odeyingbo and quarterback Carson Wentz, who was acquired in a March trade, could lead Indy back to the Super Bowl.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/1/2021 7:50:24 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
Legendary Concord High School basketball coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday at 64.
Remembering legendary Concord coach Jim Hahn

Latest News

Following the games, graduate student Katie Marino and senior Abby Sweet elected to donate 10...
Irish sweep Strikeout Cancer doubleheader
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs...
Holmes added to Lions’ strength, addressed weaknesses
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) beats the throw to first against Detroit Tigers first...
Taillon earns 1st win in exactly 2 years, Yanks beat Tigers
Missouri offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) defends against Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo...
Completed Bears draft has a heavy offensive lean