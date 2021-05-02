Colts counting on draft picks to turn up defensive pressure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts filled one glaring need in the first two rounds of this weekend’s NFL draft with pass rushers Kwity Paye of Michigan and Dayo Odeyingbo of Vanderbilt.

They didn’t get around to filling their other big void at left tackle until their final pick.

But team owner Jim Irsay is convinced Paye, Odeyingbo and quarterback Carson Wentz, who was acquired in a March trade, could lead Indy back to the Super Bowl.

