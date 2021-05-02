Advertisement

Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack

This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.(Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIMBLE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say a 39-year-old woman has been found dead in southwestern Colorado after an apparent bear attack.

The woman from Durango was believed to have gone walking with her dogs on Friday near Trimble.

The woman’s boyfriend returned home at about 8:30 p.m. Friday and found the dogs outside, but the woman was missing.

He started searching and found her body about an hour later and called 911.

A federal wildlife services dog team found a female black bear with two cubs nearby. They were euthanized.

The La Plata County Coroner plans an autopsy. The woman’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
14-year-old seriously injured in Elkhart shooting
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Balloon release held Friday in honor of Olivia Carrillo
Legendary Concord High School basketball coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday at 64.
Remembering legendary Concord coach Jim Hahn

Latest News

In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
US denies Iranian claim of prisoner deal; UK plays it down
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Weather Forecast: Quiet and warm tonight; Rain Monday morning