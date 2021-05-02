Advertisement

Castellanos, Reds top Cubs 13-12 in 10 innings

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI...
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Nick Castellanos hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a wild 13-12 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Jesse Winker began the Cincinnati 10th on second and advanced on Willson Contreras’ passed ball.

Castellanos then poked a liner into center field against Craig Kimbrel.

Castellanos finished with five hits and four RBIs against his former team, including two of the Reds’ five homers.

Chicago also went deep five times, but lost for the seventh time in nine games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/2/2021 7:00:39 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Breaking news update
14-year-old seriously injured in Elkhart shooting
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
One dead after Elkhart County crash
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) keeps the pressure on Tampa Bay Lightning...
Lightning beat Red Wings 2-1, aiming for Carolina in Central
Cleveland Indians players celebrate after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox...
Ramirez, Hernandez homer as Indians blank White Sox 5-0
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, right, celebrates with catcher Kyle Higashioka...
Kluber gets 100th win, Yankees sweep Tigers to reach .500
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) runs the ball against New Mexico in the first half of an...
Ian Book says getting drafted is a dream come true