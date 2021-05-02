Advertisement

Anderson hits grand slam, White Sox beat Indians 7-3

Lance Lynn allowed three runs over five innings in his return from the injured list for the White Sox, who have won seven of nine.
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson points to the right field bleachers where he hit his grand...
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson points to the right field bleachers where he hit his grand slam off of Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Tim Anderson hit a grand slam, Leury García drove in three runs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3. Lance Lynn allowed three runs over five innings in his return from the injured list for the White Sox, who have won seven of nine. Austin Hedges homered and Josh Naylor had two hits for the Indians, who have dropped eight of 13. Lynn, sidelined since April 17 because of a right trapezius strain, allowed four hits and struck out a season-low two. He also issued two walks, doubling his season total after four starts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
Legendary Concord High School basketball coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday at 64.
Remembering legendary Concord coach Jim Hahn

Latest News

Following the games, graduate student Katie Marino and senior Abby Sweet elected to donate 10...
Irish sweep Strikeout Cancer doubleheader
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs...
Holmes added to Lions’ strength, addressed weaknesses
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 file photo, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19)...
Colts counting on draft picks to turn up defensive pressure
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) beats the throw to first against Detroit Tigers first...
Taillon earns 1st win in exactly 2 years, Yanks beat Tigers
Missouri offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) defends against Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo...
Completed Bears draft has a heavy offensive lean