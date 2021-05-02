19 cats left outside Michiana Humane Society overnight

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Nineteen cats are looking for a second home after someone left them outside the Michiana Humane Society in Michigan City overnight.

“My lead kennel tech, David, arrived at the shelter about 7:30 this morning and discovered four sizable cages left outside overnight,” Executive Director Johanna Humbert says.

A notepad including each cat’s description and characteristics was also left behind.

“The notebook had a note from someone explaining they no longer can take care of their cats, they had fallen on bad times and bad health, and that they were leaving them with us so that they can have a second chance,” Humbert says.

Humbert says the shelter is in the process of medically treating each cat, who will all likely require additional care and space.

“We did not know 20 cats, 19 cats were going to show up today. We don’t really have cage space for all of them,” Humbert said.

In addition, Humbert says the shelter’s immediate care may not be enough to get each cat what they need without the community’s help.

“They all are going to need medical care, they are all going to need to get spayed & neutered. We are looking at more than $1000, easily, in costs we just picked up this morning from having them left here,” Humbert says.

Moving forward, Humbert says her goal is to find a way to fund additional costs for each cat.

“The additional costs are a surprise and donations that we receive today can be dedicated specifically to help the cats and that would be the immediate most helpful thing,” Humbert says.

Humbert says atleast half of the cats found outside the shelter on Sunday will be moved to cat rescues on Monday.

The remainder of the cats, once healthy, will become part of the shelter’s program and become available for adoption in a month or so.

To donate to the Michiana Humane Society, click here.

