1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man has been killed and another person has been injured in a deadly shooting on Fair Avenue in Benton Harbor this evening.

Police say one person has been taken into custody. They say the shooting happened in a vacant parking lot.

The Berrien County Sheriff Department’s Crime scene investigation unit is on scene, along with Berrien County and Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story. Stick with 16 News Now for the latest updates.

