Votto hits 300th homer, adds 2 doubles as Reds beat Cubs 8-6

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto hit his 300th career home run and doubled twice, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Chicago Cubs 8-6. Votto got a curtain call from Cincinnati fans and drove in three runs, Nick Senzel lined a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot. The Reds won for the third time in four games after losing seven in a row. The Cubs scored twice in the ninth against relievers Carson Fulmer and Lucas Sims. Tejay Antone took over with two outs and got David Bote to ground out with the bases loaded for his first career save.

