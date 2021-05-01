Advertisement

Volunteers clean up trash around Charles Black Center in South Bend

Volunteers and organizers worked together to pick up garbage from the neighborhood surrounding the Charles Black Center.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Community members gathered at the Charles Black Center to do a little spring cleaning on South Bend’s west side.

Volunteers and organizers worked together to pick up garbage from the neighborhood surrounding the Charles Black Center.

The City of South Bend and other community partners pitched in to provide supplies and food.

Several volunteers said they wanted to do their part in cleaning up their community because they love where they live.

One volunteer told us how this showed her how much trash can build up on the side of the road.

“Sometimes you see people going down the street and they’ll throw out a whole bag of McDonald’s, stuff from groceries, or just anything that’s in their cars. They just throw it out the window like the outside is a trashcan. So if everyone stopped littering, we’d have less cleanups and the neighborhood would look better all the time,” said Odom Community Developers C.E.O. Stacey Odom.

There are several more cleanups going on in the next few weeks. We’ll be sure to let you know how you can get involved here on 16 News Now.

