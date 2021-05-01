Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Robert Hainsey in third round

Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) celebrates a touchdown against Southern...
Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) celebrates a touchdown against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WNDU) - Two-time Notre Dame Football captain Robert Hainsey was selected 95th overall to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So Hainsey will go from blocking for Ian Book to arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hainsey allowed three sacks and two quarterback hits in his last three seasons over 1,224 snaps.

Hainsey is the fifth Golden Domer selected on Friday.

The Irish are the first school to have three offensive linemen taken in the first three rounds of a single draft since 2001.

