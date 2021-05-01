Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Robert Hainsey in third round

CLEVELAND (WNDU) - Two-time Notre Dame Football captain Robert Hainsey was selected 95th overall to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So Hainsey will go from blocking for Ian Book to arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hainsey allowed three sacks and two quarterback hits in his last three seasons over 1,224 snaps.

Congratulations, @rhainsey72, on joining the @Buccaneers organization. The tradition of great ND offensive lineman at the next level continues. #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/FD770oWc89 — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) May 1, 2021

Hainsey is the fifth Golden Domer selected on Friday.

Congratulations @rhainsey72 you are going to accomplish great things at the next level “Charlie-Mike” https://t.co/mDLdC7U6Iq — Jeff Quinn (@CoachJeffQuinn) May 1, 2021

The Irish are the first school to have three offensive linemen taken in the first three rounds of a single draft since 2001.

