SBCSC host first ever Unified Sports Celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Community School Corporation hosted its first Unified Track and Field meet at Jackson Field.

The event brings together Special Olympic athletes and varsity athletes from South Bend Community Schools to share the field.

Unified Sports started in 1989, but this year South Bend students will be able to participate for the first time.

One of the organizers tells us the interaction these special education and general education students have together on the track will translate to a better bond when they’re together at school.

“The inclusiveness and the joy and the friendships that are being built out here and on the track and in the classroom, in the building, that’s what this is all about,” said SBCSC INTERN instructor Kathy Klimek.

South Bend School will look to add more Unified Sports in the future, including bocce ball and flag football.

